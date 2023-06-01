AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Despite recent rainfall, the High Plains region is still experiencing an extended period of drought that weighs heavy on agriculture producers.

Dr. Jourdan Bell, an agronomist at Texas A&M AgriLife Extension and Research, said the impact of our winter drought on this year’s wheat crop is leading to a loss of acres and reduced yield potential.

“One new dynamic to wheat production in this region has been the demand for forage,” Dr. Bell said. “We have a significant amount of wheat that is being used for silage and so that is also going to change the amount of wheat that’s harvested for grain this year.”

Bell said forage demand is very high and because of the long-term drought, we are in a forage deficit.

“Forage prices remain very strong. So we do continue to see producers planning to plant summer forages, forage sorghum, and corn for silage,” she continued.

However, she said it is a critical time for farmers as they make cropping decisions.

“We are seeing producers re-evaluate production based off of the drought as well as well capacities. Even though the long term forecast is expected to change moving into summer, you know, as these weather cycles, probably change, that really does not change what producers are doing at planting,” Bell said. “We have more producers going to cotton and grain sorghum just because of the lower water demand.”

According to Bell, many farmers are cutting down on irrigation so they can concentrate more water on reduced acres.

“What that is doing is leaving more acres for dryland production but because of the drought, and the risk that is associated with dryland production under drought, we’re really seeing that becoming very problematic for producers,” she added.

Thanks to heavy rainfall in recent weeks, producers are feeling a bit of relief. Chief Meteorologist John Harris said there is likely more precipitation on the way.

“In fact, we have a surplus right now in Amarillo and I think that will only continue because we are making our way toward the temporary climate [change], known as El Niño,” Harris said. “El Niño usually means lots of rain headed our way and cooler than normal temperatures and this El Niño will stay with us all the way through the winter months