AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The High Plains Underground Water Conservation District is sharing tips to save water after reporting a small drop in aquifer levels.

On Monday, the district published the results of its 2023 water level measurements, as well as an update to its interactive online map, showing a more distinct average water level change across the region than 2022 and a slightly lower average saturated thickness of the Ogallala/Edwards-Trinity Aquifer System.

Across its 16-county district, the HPWD said that it measured an average saturated thickness change of -0.71 feet from 2022 to 2023. On average, the counties in the district measured a saturated thickness of about 52 feet.

Jason Coleman, the manager of the HPWD, said for the majority of the district, the biggest part of our groundwater use is for irrigation.

“So the producers in the water district had a very, very daunting challenge last year and arguably the last several years because the the irrigation water that we use isn’t really anything other than what’s best described as supplemental irrigation,” said Coleman.

He said the lack of rainfall has caused issues for producers in recent years but the change in our water levels is not as severe as some might expect.

“Since 2020, the changes that we’ve seen, even though we’ve had some exceptionally dry years, we haven’t seen the changes as pronounced as it was 12 or so years ago.”

Coleman said there are several ways to help conserve groundwater.

“We want to point people to that online interactive map because it will be much greater use in describing the conditions that are particularly interest of interest to the resident or the landowner,” said Coleman. “If a person is buying property, a home, whatever it may be, we encourage people to know before you buy, so that you’re an educated buyer, and you understand the conditions of groundwater that are unique to that particular property.”

He continued, “Along with that, and particularly on the on the homeowner side, your greatest water use will typically be outdoors.”

Coleman encouraged people to sign up for their “Water My Yard” program, which sends daily recommendations for watering.

“So you’re making really, you know, scientific-based decisions with watering,” he said. “So, the outdoor watering and the conservation that we can achieve there is really meaningful.”