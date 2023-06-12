AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Feedyards are paying extremely high input costs these days, but luckily, cattle prices are high, too.

Brady Miller, the director of market, membership, and education at the Texas Cattle Feeders Association, said right now, production costs for feedyards are much higher than normal.

“We are seeing record high feed costs and replacement costs on the cattle when we have to replace them,” Miller said. “Once we sell one animal, we have to replace them with another animal, record high and labor and just all of the inflationary type costs.”

Michael Bezner, the manager of Bezner Family Feedyard in Dalhart, also serves as the TCFA Chair. He said they are also seeing elevated and even record-high prices for fed cattle and calves.

That is partly because before heavy rainfall this May, a lack of rain led to several big problems.

“An extended drought in our part of the world that has led to a reduction in cow numbers. So it’s supply driven,” Bezner said. “There’s just not as many cattle around which is leading to higher prices throughout the production chain.”

But Bezner said higher prices do not necessarily mean they are seeing record profits.

Miller said the beef retail index shows consumer prices have not changed a lot from 2022, and retailers are eating some of the cost.

“Some of that retail price is seasonal. So right now we’re going into the summer, which is grilling season,” Miller said. “So you may see a little bit of higher prices on the beef side.”

Bezner continued, “Our feed stuffs are more expensive, our labor’s more expensive, our equipment’s more expensive. So yeah, we’ll probably experience record high prices or elevated prices for a good while. But that comes at a cost with our inputs increased as well.”

In the meantime, TCFA is spending plenty of time in Austin and Washington, D.C. advocating for the cattle feeding industry.

“Beef alone is worth about $16.5 billion to the economy here. So it is super important for the High Plains to see ag in general, not just beef, but all of ag to be profitable, and to be sustainable for the future here,” said Miller. “Without it, it’s going to be, I mean, that’s kind of the driver of the High Plains economy.”