CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Canyon Economic Development Council announced that it awarded a $100,000 grant to Creek House Honey Farm, a honey producer and beekeeping business, aimed at helping to expand and add between two and four new jobs.

The CEDC described Creek House Honey Farm as having been “a key contributor to the region’s agricultural landscape for many years.” The grant, provided through the CEDC Small Business Expansion Program, will be used to invest in new equipment, expand their skincare operations, and improve packaging and marketing efforts.

The grant program overall aims to empower local businesses to expand operations, enhance product offerings, and create employment opportunities, according to the CEDC. The Creek House Honey Farm expansion project is expected to boost production capacity as well as create two to four new jobs.

“We are thrilled to support Creek House Honey Farm in their expansion endeavors,” said Stephanie Tucker, Executive Director of the CEDC. “This grant reflects our commitment to fostering economic growth within our community and supporting businesses that contribute to its vitality. Creek House Honey Farm’s story is started at the local Canyon Farmer’s Market and has now expanded to be one of the area’s sought-after attractions. “

CEDC officials said that it will work with Creek House Honey Farm in the next year to monitor the expansion and its economic impact. More information on the company and its products can be found here, and more information on the CEDC and its programs can be found here.

“Canyon Economic Development has supported our business since 2018. Their belief in our vision has allowed our business to thrive and give back to our local community. This funding is not just an investment in our company, but an investment for the city of Canyon,” said George and Paige Nester Owners, Creek House Honey Farm.