BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Borger Independent School District posted a photo on social media Wednesday of the Ag Facility that is under construction.

via Borger Independent School District

According to previous documentation from the district, the new Ag Facility was included in a 2017 bond. The bond also included improvements for training and locker rooms at Bulldog Stadium, the middle and intermediate school, and the high school.

Also noted in the 2017 bond information from the district, the new barn at the Agricultural farm site is expected to include a classroom, wash bay, show area, and covered pen area. The pen area will be able to be configured for a number of purposes.

Matt Ammerman, Borger High School Principal, noted in previous reporting from MyHighPlains.com that the bond will provide the district with much-needed upgrades. Other additions have included equipment such as smart TVs, and renovations to floors, and a reconstruction of the high school gym.