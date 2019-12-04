Amarillo Farm and Ranch Show continues

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Farm and Ranch Show kicked off day two on Wednesday, December 4.

The event at the civic center this week showcases the latest innovations and technology being used in the ag industry.

This includes products like the one Gerald Beer is selling, promising to make sure your nozzles stay clean and don’t get clogged when you’re watering your field.

He knows from experience, he’s a farmer himself.

“It’ll pay for itself in the first year for loss of production because most farmers who farm and have plugged up nozzles…You can see those strips in the fields that go round and round those strips won’t produce what the rest of the field will with clean nozzles,” Beer explained.

He says he first came to the Amarillo Farm and Ranch Show as a farmer himself, and then he developed this product about fifteen years ago.



The show is also open tomorrow, Thursday, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.