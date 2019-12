AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Farm and Ranch Show kicked off today at the civic center.

Hundreds of companies will be showcasing their latest products and innovations available to farmers and ranchers in the panhandle.

Attendance is free, however, they do ask for a donation to local FFA chapters.

If you could not make it today, there are still two more days to attend.

Tomorrow the show runs from nine until 5 p.m. Thursday the show ends at 4 p.m.