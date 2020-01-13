Texas A&M AgriLife Extension hosts discussion on hemp

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Dozens of local farmers and ag producers gathered at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension and Research Center in Amarillo to learn more about possibly growing hemp here on the High Plains.

Texas A&M AgriLife professor and agronomist Calvin Trostle said hemp education is key because of the connotation.

“I think that for a lot of folks in Texas, the question is, what is hemp, involves some explanation because what some people have heard about is hemp marijuana and then we’re learning more about hemp for industrial uses or possible medical uses. Federal law defines hemp as anything with 0.3 percent or less of THC, the narcotic component, of hemp,” said Trostle.

Trostle told us, right now, its most profitable and popular use is in CBD.

“Probably the one most familiar to listeners is going to be the CBD, the cannabidiol. The cremes, ointments, tinctures and so forth, joint pain, possible health uses,” said Trostle.

Trostle also said hemp for CBD production in the United States has gone up around four to 500 percent, which in turn has driven prices down about 50 percent.

Those interested in hemp production here in Texas need to know the overall process of obtaining a license to grow hemp, has not yet been finalized.

“Whether it’s in a small greenhouse, half an acre, at your cousin’s farm or whether you’re think several hundred acres, the first thing is that you have to have a license from the Texas Department of Agriculture,” said Trostle.

The main point that Trostle said he wants people to come away with is hemp education.

“There is a lot of misconceptions and I think we’re gradually catching up with those and getting them corrected,” said Trostle.

