AgDay Minute 8/6/19

Global stocks...gaining back some ground on Tuesday. That's after the China's central bank signaled it wouldn't let the yuan sink much more. Wall Street...suffering its worst day so far this year on Monday...due to escalating trade tensions with China. The Yuan on Monday...falling past the politically-sensitive level of seven to the U-S dollar. ...leading the U-S treasury to label China as a currency manipulator. China's Deputy Central Bank Governor...responding saying the declines were driven by market forces. The deputy governor also blamed the U-S for causing instability in the global financial markets as a result of the prolonged trade dispute. President Trump...again taking to Twitter about the trade war...hinting at another possible round of China ag trade assistance for farmers next year. Tweeting quote-"As they have learned in the last two years, our great American Farmers know that China will not be able to hurt them in that their President has stood with them and done what no other president would do - And I'll do it again next year if necessary!" end quote. A new study says the majority foods labeled as gluten-free in restaurants...really aren't gluten-free at all. The study...published recently in The American Journal of Gastroenterology. showing 32-percent of gluten-free labeled food in restaurants...actually contains gluten. The study says the worst offenders are pizza and pasta.