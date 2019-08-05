AgDay Minute 08/5/19

More concerns about the escalating trade war with China sent Wall Street reeling on Monday. China, letting its currency, the Yuan, sink to an 11-year low against the dollar. The move possibly seen as a way for China to turn the yuan into a trade war weapon. And there are a lot of mixed signals regarding the trade war and the impact on US ag. Bloomberg reporting the Chinese government is asking its state-owned enterprises to suspend purchases of US ag products. But China's state planner said on Monday 2 million metric tons of US soybeans destined for China will be loaded this month. Chicken Giant Tyson making two big revelations. The company reporting better-than-expected profits in the third quarter with total sales climbing more than 8-percent and Two-- in June we reported the Justice Department was investigating possible price- fixing allegations against Tyson and other poultry companies. Along with earnings, Tyson announcing it has received a grand jury subpoena seeking additional documents. Tyson is denying the allegations. Be careful out there! Poison Control Centers in several states reporting venomous snake bites are on the rise this summer. North Carolina, Georgia and Texas all on track to set records. Texas, for example, reports 415-snakebites in May and June alone...mostly copperheads. Officials blame it on rapid urbanization and record-setting rainfall.