AgDay 9/6/2019

China's Commerce Ministry...saying it will hold face to face talks with the U-S early next month in Washington. That's later than previously planned. But the Commerce Ministry said the two sides will "conduct conscientious consultations" in mid-September to prepare for the trade talks. Another chapter in the corn syrup controversy! A federal judge...ruling Anheuser-Busch should stop mentioning "corn syrup" in ads without further context. And it's ordering Anheuser-Busch to stop using packaging that implies MillerCoors' light beers contain corn syrup. MillerCoors sued its rival in March, saying Anheuser-Busch has spent as much as 30- million dollars on a "false and misleading" campaign. MillerCoors uses corn syrup in the brewing process for Miller Lite and Coors Lite...but is not found in the final product. Bud Light uses rice. On the dairy farm of the future, even the cows will be wireless. Cows at this British agricultural technology research center are fitted with wireless monitoring collars. They work like fitness trackers...recording their activity, sending it to a cloud using a fifth generation, or 5-G, network. From there, an algorithm analyzes the data. Using an app, farmers and veterinarians are notified of any problems that could indicate an illness or other health condition that needs more attention...and that can happen 24-7.