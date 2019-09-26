AgDay 9/26/2019

Washington has plunged into an impeachment crisis... as House Democrats opened an investigation into President Trump's campaign season dealings with Ukraine. But amid the controversy...the President has signed a *first step trade deal with Japan. Under the plan, Japan will lower tariffs for fresh and frozen beef and pork. And it will eliminate tariffs altogether on several U-S ag products. PRESIDENT TRUMP-"JAPAN WILL OPEN NEW MARKETS TO APPROXIMATELY $7 BILLION IN AMERICAN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTS. JAPANESE TARIFFS WILL NOW BE SIGNIFICANTLY LOWER OR ELIMINATED ENTIRELY FOR U.S. BEEF, PORK, WHEAT, CHEESE, CORN, WINE AND SO MUCH MORE." In return, the U-S will reduce or eliminate tariffs on certain industrial goods from Japan. It's confirmed...China *did buy more U-S soybeans this week. U-S-D-A...reporting a flash sale of 581-thousand metric tons of beans to China. Earlier this week...Reuters reported Chinese importers were buying another 10-vessels of soybeans out of the Pacific Northwest. As far as trade negotiations with the U-S... China is urging President Trump to oppose bullying. It follows the President's criticism of China's trade status in a speech at the United Nations. President Trump...taking about China again on Thursday. PRESIDENT TRUMP-"THEY WANT TO MAKE A DEAL VERY BADLY. AND IT COULD HAPPEN, COULD HAPPEN. IT COULD HAPPEN SOONER THAN YOU THINK."