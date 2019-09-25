AgDay 9/25/2019

Agriculture
Posted: / Updated:

U-S Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is confirming talks *between the U-S and China are set to resume in two weeks’ time. Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will be back in Washington the week of *October 7th…as he heads the Chinese team meeting with U-S Trade Representative Bob Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin. President Trump…discussing China *Tuesday during his speech to the United Nations General Assembly. PRESIDENT TRUMP-“THE AMERICAN PEOPLE ARE ABSOLUTELY COMMITTED TO RESTORING BALANCE TO OUR RELATIONSHIP WITH CHINA. HOPEFULLY, WE CAN REACH AN AGREEMENT THAT WILL BE BENEFICIAL FOR BOTH COUNTRIES, BUT AS I HAVE MADE VERY CLEAR, I WILL NOT ACCEPT A BAD DEAL FOR THE AMERICAN PEOPLE.” Mnuchin also said the two countries’ negotiators made *some progress in last week’s deputy-level meetings. The U-S is scheduled to sign a trade deal with Japan on Wednesday. Customs officials have found yet another *drug stash in a shipment of fresh produce. U-S Customs and Border Protection officers found this heroin and cocaine in a commercial shipment of produce in South Texas. They say the tractor-trailer arrived at the Far International Bridge a few weeks ago and was inspected. A news release did *not indicated what the shipment of fresh produce was in the trailer.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss