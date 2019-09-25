AgDay 9/25/2019

U-S Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is confirming talks *between the U-S and China are set to resume in two weeks’ time. Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will be back in Washington the week of *October 7th…as he heads the Chinese team meeting with U-S Trade Representative Bob Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin. President Trump…discussing China *Tuesday during his speech to the United Nations General Assembly. PRESIDENT TRUMP-“THE AMERICAN PEOPLE ARE ABSOLUTELY COMMITTED TO RESTORING BALANCE TO OUR RELATIONSHIP WITH CHINA. HOPEFULLY, WE CAN REACH AN AGREEMENT THAT WILL BE BENEFICIAL FOR BOTH COUNTRIES, BUT AS I HAVE MADE VERY CLEAR, I WILL NOT ACCEPT A BAD DEAL FOR THE AMERICAN PEOPLE.” Mnuchin also said the two countries’ negotiators made *some progress in last week’s deputy-level meetings. The U-S is scheduled to sign a trade deal with Japan on Wednesday. Customs officials have found yet another *drug stash in a shipment of fresh produce. U-S Customs and Border Protection officers found this heroin and cocaine in a commercial shipment of produce in South Texas. They say the tractor-trailer arrived at the Far International Bridge a few weeks ago and was inspected. A news release did *not indicated what the shipment of fresh produce was in the trailer.