AgDay 9/23/2019

China...may be buying more U-S ag product this week...   Reuters reporting Chinese importers were buying another 10-vessels of U-S beans out of  the Pacific Northwest.   This comes on the heels of U-S and Chinese negotiators holding "productive" talks last  week in Washington...according to the U-S Trade Representative's office.   But as we told you earlier...China had requested visiting some U-S farms this week...but  cancelled the visits to both Nebraska and Montana.    Farm Journal Washington Correspondent Jim Wiesemeyer telling me his China watchers  are signaling a trade agreement could be *later rather than sooner and *perhaps after the  20-20 elections.     But President Trump says he doesn't feel he needs to secure a trade deal with China  before next year's election.    But he adds if an agreement were to be reached between now and next fall, it "would  probably be a positive" for his campaign. PRESIDENT TRUMP-"I'M NOT LOOKING FOR A PARTIAL DEAL, I'M LOOKING FOR A COMPLETE  DEAL."  Both sides of the trade war are aiming for a high-level meeting next month.  And African Swine Fever is affecting China's pork imports.  They were up sharply in August...totalling 162-thousand  tons.  That's up a whopping 76-percent from a year ago...according to China's General  Administration of Customs.  The deadly virus only affects pigs...not humans.

