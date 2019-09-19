AgDay 9/20/19

Parts of the Missouri River Basin are underwater...*again. The National Weather Service saying rainfall during the first two weeks of September has brought between 200 and 600 percent of normal rainfall over the entire basin... Those rising waters are flowing downstream. You're looking at aerial video, near the Omaha, Nebraska airport. Both farms and roads are underwater...for the third or fourth time this year. And more water problems in Texas... Where the remnants of Tropical Storm E-melda are causing heavy rain and flash flooding across the eastern part of the state. Just look at all this water at this farm in day-set-ah The owners...working to move all their animals to higher ground. The problem with Eastern e-quine encephalitis is continuing to grow. Health officials say Triple E has been diagnosed in 21 people...in six states. Five people have died from the mosquito-borne virus. Michigan alone has seven cases of triple E and three deaths. One of the hardest hit regions is a farming community in Southwest Michigan. One confirmed case there is Bill Teichman...the owner of Tree-Mendus Fruit Farm. He is fighting for his life in a long term care facility. There's also a suspected case in nearby farmer...Jim Whit-right...who is in I-C-U.