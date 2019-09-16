AgDay 9/17/2019

The markets...surging again on Monday...with two different stories driving buyers. First...word that China...has again purchased more U-S ag products. The U-S-D-A announcing a flash sale of 256-thousand metric tons of soybeans. That's on top of last week's announcement of a 204-thousand metric tons buy... Bringing the total to 460-thousand metric tons purchased over the last week. Another big influnence... Crude Oil...surging to well above 60-dollars a barrel. That's after a weekend drone attack on Saudi Arabia's oil installations...disrupting 5- percent of the world's oil production. A Saudi military spokesman saying initial investigations show Iranian weapons were used in in the attack. Iran denies it. The Renewable Fuels Association estimates the U-S imported 2-point-8-billion barrels of crude oil last year. And beyond the situation with oil right now...could have a long range effect on ethanol. Reuters reporting President Trump has tentatively agreed to a plan that will increase the amount of biofuels oil refiners are required to blend each year. That's to compensate for those waivers handed out to U-S oil refiners from the E-P-A. And check out this great idea at a gender reveal party...involving the combine. Sarah Jensen of Aurora, Nebraska sharing this video. On cue...the combine...putting out a lot of pink shredded paper! Congratulations to the Jensen family!