AgDay 9/17/2019

The markets...surging again on Monday...with two different stories driving buyers.   First...word that China...has again purchased more U-S ag products.  The U-S-D-A announcing a flash sale of 256-thousand metric tons of soybeans.  That's on top of last week's announcement of a 204-thousand metric tons buy...   Bringing the total to 460-thousand metric tons purchased over the last week.  Another big influnence...  Crude Oil...surging to well above 60-dollars a barrel.  That's after a weekend drone attack on Saudi Arabia's oil installations...disrupting 5- percent of the world's oil production.  A Saudi military spokesman saying initial investigations show Iranian weapons were used  in in the attack.    Iran denies it.  The Renewable Fuels Association estimates the U-S imported 2-point-8-billion barrels of  crude oil last year.   And beyond the situation with oil right now...could have a long range effect on ethanol.  Reuters reporting President Trump has tentatively agreed to a plan that will increase the  amount of biofuels oil refiners are required to blend each year.  That's to compensate for those waivers handed out to U-S oil refiners from the E-P-A.
 And check out this great idea at a gender reveal party...involving the combine.  Sarah Jensen of Aurora, Nebraska sharing this video.  On cue...the combine...putting out a lot of pink shredded paper!  Congratulations to the Jensen family!

