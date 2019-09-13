AgDay 9/14/2019

Ag markets ending the week with big gains...due to an apparent thaw in the trade war with China. U-S-D-A announcing a flash sale of 204-thousand metric tons of soybeans to China on Friday. It follows reports the country bought at least 10-cargoes of U-S beans the day before. A Chinese state news agency also announcing Beijing will exempt U-S soybeans and pork from *additional tariffs ahead of the next round of trade negotiations. President Trump also postponing an increase in tariffs on Chinese imports. Conversations continue at the White House regarding efforts to make up for a possible loss of ethanol demand. That's after the approval of several small refinery waivers by the E-P-A. Those waivers...given to U-S oil refiners to blend ethanol into gas. According to Farm Journal Correspondent Jim Wiesemeyer, a new proposal surfaced Friday. It came after a White House meeting with biofuel supporters. The plan would reallocate some of the nearly 4-billion gallons recently waived by the E-P- A. About 38-percent of corn grown in the U-S is used to make ethanol. California almond harvest is underway. This year, the crop in the state is estimated by the U-S-D-A to be 2-point-3-billion pounds. That's about 3-percent less than last year. DANIEL LINDER-"CROP LOOKS PRETTY GOOD. WINTER WAS A LITTLE TOUGH ON US, SO WE'LL SEE WHAT HAPPENS COME, WHEN THEY GET IN THE TRAILER'S AND WHEN THEY TAKE OFF. :34 BUT WE'RE PRETTY HAPPY WITH THE WAY THINGS LOOK RIGHT NOW."