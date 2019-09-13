AgDay 9/13/2019

U-S-D-A releasing it's September production report...the first this year relying on information gathered by its people out in the field. It puts corn production at 13-point-79 billion bushels...and yields now at 168-point-2 per acre...a drop of more than a bushel. U-S-D-A pegging soybean production at 3-63 billion bushels, or 47-point-9 bushels per acre...more than a half a bushel loss there. The commodity markets taking off on Thursday. Reuters...reporting Chinese importers bought at least 10-cargos of U-S soybeans. or 600-thousand metric tons of soybeans. It happened amid rumors an interim trade deal with China is in the works. Bloomberg...reporting Trump Administration officials were discussing offering a limited trade agreement...one that would even roll back some U-S tariffs. That would be in exchange for China making buys of U-S ag...and commitments on intellectual property. But a senior White House official...countering that to C-N-B-C... saying the U-S is "absolutely not" considering an interim deal. The Trump Administration...announces it is revoking an Obama-era rule on waters and wetlands... saying it's removal would provide "regulatory certainty" for farmers and landowners. The E-P-A Administrator and Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works calling the old rule "an egregious power grab".