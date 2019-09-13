AgDay 9/13/2019

Agriculture
Posted: / Updated: 
U-S-D-A releasing it's September production report...the first this year relying on  information gathered by its people out in the field.   It puts corn production at 13-point-79 billion bushels...and yields now at 168-point-2 per  acre...a drop of more than a bushel.   U-S-D-A pegging soybean production at 3-63 billion bushels, or 47-point-9 bushels per  acre...more than a half a bushel loss there.  The commodity markets taking off on Thursday.   Reuters...reporting Chinese importers bought at least 10-cargos of U-S soybeans.  or 600-thousand metric tons of soybeans.   It happened amid rumors an interim trade deal with China is in the works.   Bloomberg...reporting Trump Administration officials were discussing offering a limited  trade agreement...one that would even roll back some U-S tariffs.  That would be in exchange for China making buys of U-S ag...and commitments on  intellectual property.   But a senior White House official...countering that to C-N-B-C...  saying the U-S is "absolutely not" considering an interim deal. The Trump Administration...announces it is revoking an Obama-era rule on waters and  wetlands... saying it's removal would provide "regulatory certainty" for farmers and landowners.   The E-P-A Administrator and Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works calling the old  rule "an egregious power grab".

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss