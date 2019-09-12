AgDay 9/12/2019

China announcing some US industrial chemicals will be exempt from tariff hikes imposed in the trade war with the US. But tariffs *will remain on America soybeans, pork and other farm goods. Meanwhile in Beijing...a U-S business delegation met with Chinese officials. Chinese Premier Li Keqiang taking part in it. ...saying he believes China and the U-S would be able to find a solution to the ongoing trade war which was quote "acceptable to both sides". He added that China had a "vast market" which "welcomes American entrepreneurs". The Association of Equipment Manufacturers is reporting farm equipment sales were mostly up in August. It found sales of all tractors in the U-S were up 2-percent compared to the same month last year...and 4 percent higher for the year as a whole. Two-wheel drive smaller tractors are up 5 percent compared to last year's pace. But sales of 2-wheel drive 100 Plus H-P were up 2-percent. 4-wheel drive tractors were up 13-percent. Combine sales were down 12-percent for the month of August but are even on the year compared to 2018. Severe weather including a tornado hit central Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The National Weather Service...confirming the tornado touched down in the city just before midnight on Tuesday. The twister...wrecking several structures...including an auto parts store...and a hospital. There are no reports of any deaths or injuries.