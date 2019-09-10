AgDay 9/11/2019

The commodity markets...soaring on Tuesday... After the "South China Morning Post" reported China was expected to agree to buy more American ag product... all in hopes of getting a better trade deal with the U-S. A source telling the Post the offer to buy U-S ag would be in exchange for a delay in a series of U-S tariffs... and an easing of a ban against Chinese telecommunications company Huawei. The U-S and China are scheduled to hold face-to-face trade talks in Washington again next month. There's still a couple of weeks left of summer... But if you love the snow...you might want to head to northern Utah. The first snow fall of the season has arrived there. As you can see, the area around the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest got just a dusting of snow on Tuesday. The area is about 12-thousand feed above sea level. Love those stickers on Chiquita bananas? Now, you can come up with one of your own! Chiquita is starting a campaign called "Fuel the Fun". It's a back to school promotion that encourages every to design their own take on Chiquita's familiar blue sticker. The company says you can design anything you like...as long as its fun and fits in the shape of the sticker. You have until the end of the month to submit your idea. Chiquita will then choose up to 18-entries to be featured on banana stickers next year. For more details on how to enter, head to our website, agday-dot-com.