AgDay 8/30/2019

Many farmers here talking about this... the E-P-A approving those 31-biofuel blending waivers...and what that would mean for ethanol. The President...talking about it Thursday on Twitter...saying quote- "The Farmers are going to be so happy when they see what we are doing for Ethanol, not even including the E-15, year around, which is already done. It will be a giant package, get ready! At the same time I was able to save the small refineries from certain closing. Great for all!"...end quote. It's reported the President plans to unveil a package of biofuel-related programs at a White House ceremony next week. An ongoing concern for beef producers right now...a fire at a beef processing facility in Holcomb, Kansas that continues to impact the entire industry. Now, Secretary Perdue has directed U-S-D-A's Packers and Stockyards division to launch an investigation into recent beef pricing margins. Perdue saying if any unfair practices are detected...they will take quick action. Tyson officials believe a spark from welding during maintenance likely caused the fire. And those plant-based chicken nuggets and boneless wings from K-F-C...just about flew off the shelves. Kentucky Fried Chicken test marketed for a day Beyond Meat-supplied fried "chicken" at a location in Atlanta. The New York Times reporting the products...sold out in less than 5-hours!