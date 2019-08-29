AgDay 8/30/2019

Breaking News
Many farmers here talking about this...  the E-P-A approving those 31-biofuel blending waivers...and what that would mean for  ethanol.   The President...talking about it Thursday on Twitter...saying quote- "The Farmers are going to be so happy when they see what we are doing for Ethanol, not  even including the E-15, year around, which is already done. It will be a giant package, get  ready! At the same time I was able to save the small refineries from certain closing. Great  for all!"...end quote.   It's reported the President plans to unveil a package of biofuel-related programs at a White House ceremony next week.  An ongoing concern for beef producers right now...a fire at a beef processing facility in  Holcomb, Kansas that continues to impact the entire industry.   Now, Secretary Perdue has directed U-S-D-A's Packers and Stockyards division to launch  an investigation into recent beef pricing margins.   Perdue saying if any unfair practices are detected...they will take quick action.  Tyson officials believe a spark from welding during maintenance likely caused the fire.  And those plant-based chicken nuggets and boneless wings from K-F-C...just about flew  off the shelves.  Kentucky Fried Chicken test marketed for a day Beyond Meat-supplied fried "chicken" at a  location in Atlanta.  The New York Times reporting the products...sold out in less than 5-hours!

