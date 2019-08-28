AgDay 8/29/2019

The Trump Administration may be taking action to counter the controversy in farm country...after the E-P-A approved 31-biofuel blending waivers. Farm Journal Washington Correspondent Jim Wiesemeyer saying the President plans to unveil a package of biofuel-related programs next week. He reports the Renewable Fuel Standard waivers would be left in place... But the plan would slightly increase federal mandates for production of corn-based ethanol and biodiesel. Wisconsin leads the nation right now in family farm bankruptcies. That's according to The American Farm Bureau Federation. It says that Wisconsin farmers filed 45 Chapter 12 bankruptcies in the past year. The areas with the highest number of filings are in dark red on this map. A-F-B reports Chapter 12 filings increased 13-percent across the country. And check out the world's largest and heaviest grapefruit! It was grown by Mary Beth and Doug Meyer of Sly-dell, Louisiana. It weighs a whopping seven pounds, 14-point-64 ounces. The Meyers say it was their grandchildren who created a fairy garden at the base of a tree...and one day, they noticed the oversized grapefruit growing.