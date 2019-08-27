AgDay 8/28/2019

The ProFarmer Midwest Crop Tour is rolling toward its final stop in Rochester Minnesota. The numbers from day three…are out. In Illinois…corn yields falling to 171-bushels per acre. That's 11-percent below last year's Pro Farmer estimates. Soybeans…not faring much better…at 997-pods per 3 by 3 square. That's 25-percent fewer than a year ago. Maturity remains…a big problem for both corn and soybeans. BRIAN GRETE-EDITOR, PROFARMER-"I WAS DISAPPOINTED, I'LL BE HONEST WITH YOU. THOSE PRODUCERS. THEY ANTICIPATE 200 PLUS BUSHEL OFF ALL THOSE ACRES AND THERE'S A LOT OF THEM THAT WON'T GET EVEN CLOSE TO THAT THIS YEAR" Reuters…reporting Wednesday President Trump would meet with the heads of U-S-D-A and E-P-A regarding those small refinery waivers. The President likely to see several options…including reversing some of the waivers already granted. TED SEIFRIED-"DOES THIS STOP THE TREND? IS THIS BEEN THE WAKE UP CALL THAT'S BEEN NEEDED TO SAY, OKAY, WE REALIZE THERE'S A PROBLEM HERE. WE HAVE TO TAKE ANOTHER LOOK AT GRANTING ALL THESE AUTHORITIES THAT WE'VE BEEN GRANTING, AND MOVE AWAY FROM THE WAIVERS BECAUSE, YOU KNOW, DESTROYING THE RFS IS DESTROYING THE THE ETHANOL INDUSTRY." Reuters saying the waived volumes could also be reallocated. The first installment of trade aid payments is likely to begin this month. U-S-D-A's had software glitches that means some producers won't get their payouts until September. The payments…totalling 16-billion dollars.