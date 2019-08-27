AgDay 8/28/2019

More praise is coming in for the new U-S and Japanese trade deal from farm groups. Despite the lack of details. DAVE SALMONSEN-"BOTH PRESIDENT TRUMP AND ABE NEGOTIATING TEAMS HAVE AGREED ON THE MAIN PARTS OF IT. THERE'S ALWAYS WORK TO GO TO FILL IN THE DETAILS." The National Pork Producers Council saying hog exports to Japan could grow from 1- point-6 billion dollars in 20-18 to more than 2-point-2 billion over the next 15-years as a result of the deal. We're starting to see some improvement in the nation's corn and soybean crops, according to U-S-D-A. New crop progress numbers put the nation's corn crop at 57-percent good to excellent. That's one percent higher from last week. Checking soybeans...55-percent of the crop in 18-states is rated good to excellent. And the spring wheat harvest is now underway. U-S-D-A reporting 38-percent of the crop has been harvested. Typically, it's at 65-percent. We now know the winners of this year's Blended Burger Project. You see them on your screen. Chefs added fresh, chopped mushrooms to burger patties to create their own, unique burgers. It was hosted by "The James Beard Foundation" for the fifth year.