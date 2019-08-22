AgDay 8/22/2019

The Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour...racing through Iowa Wednesday. Scouts canvassing one of the top corn and soybean growing states in the country...checking for yield potential. The results from Indiana and Nebraska are out. In Indiana...scouts calling for corn yields of 161-point-46 bushels per acre. Much lower than the past three years. Checking Nebraska's crop... Scouts finding an average yield of 172-point-55 bushels per acre. ...the best yields on the tour so far. Soybeans in Indiana...averaging 923-point-94 pods in a 3 by 3 square. Far below the three year average. While Nebraska...beans...1210-point-83 pods. That's only slightly below the three year average. There is some movement from the E-P-A in regards to industrial hemp... The E-P-A announcing it has received 10-pesticide applications to use on hemp. The agency...saying it will have a 30-day public comment period on the products. Leaders saying they are taking these steps in order to register crop protection tools for use in time for next year's growing season. U-S and Japanese trade negotiators are meeting in Washington. Many hope a deal will involve Japan further opening up its agricultural market to American goods in exchange for some cuts to U-S industrial tariffs. Japan..hoping for the final text of a deal by September.