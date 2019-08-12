AgDay 8/12/2019

USDA releasing the numbers we've all been waiting for that would show just how many acres of corn and soybeans were planted. U-S-D-A now estimating 90-million acres were planted...and calling for higher yields. That's more than million acres less than July. As for soybeans...U-S-D-A...predicting 76-point-7 million acres are planted. That's down 4-million from the July report... but saying we'll still see the same amount of bushels per acre. And for the first time...we're getting an idea of just how many prevent plant acres there are... The total prevent plant acres...a big number here...estimated at 19-point-259 million acres. With record numbers of prevent plant acres when it comes to corn and soybeans. China...releasing numbers of its own saying it plans to cut its corn use forecast by 2-million tons. The agriculture ministry...saying it's due to African swine fever. It forecast last month's consumption at 280-million tons. China has said its hog herd declined by a record 23-point-9-percent in May from a year earlier... But some say that number may be twice as high. The dairy state is continuing to loose dairy farms. From January to July...the state has lost 491-farms. That's according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture. It predicts the state could loss another 735-dairy farms this year. That would represent a 9-percent decline. Last year, the state lost 691-farms.