AgDay 8/1/2019

President Trump announcing the U.S. will slap more tariffs on China, continuing its trade tiff. Trump posting on Twitter - "On September 1st, putting a small additional tariff of 10% on the remaining 300 Billion dollars of goods and products coming from China into our Country. This does not include the 250 Billion dollars already tariffed at 25 percent." The Dow Jones still down Thursday after it dropped over 300 points Wednesday in what was the worst day since May. The dip due to the tariff announcement and the Federal Reserve slicing rates by 25 basis points for the first time in over a decade.