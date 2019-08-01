AgDay 7/31/2019

Another day and another round of trade talks with no apparent resolution to the dispute between the U.S. and China. US and Chinese officials finishing a cordial round of talks in Shanghai Wednesday afternoon. The White house issuing a statement saying quote, "The Chinese side confirmed their commitment to increase purchases of United States agricultural exports. The meetings were constructive, and we expect negotiations on an enforceable trade deal to continue..." The two sides will meet again in early September. Meanwhile the president also confirming this week plans to start free trade talks with Brazil. The U.S. and Brazil traded roughly 100-billion dollars worth of good and services last year. The shake up continues in congress. The man responsible for the leading the charge on the latest farm bill-- Former House Ag Chairman Mike Conaway of Texas announcing he will not seek re-election in the upcoming race. That means the now ranking member on the house ag committee will be turning over his position to one of several Republicans jockeying to take his spot. Fast food giant Taco Bell announcing plans to reduce antibiotics use in its global beef supply by 25% by the year 2025. Taco Bell says it will give "preference to suppliers reducing antibiotics that are important to human health and those that increase veterinary oversight.