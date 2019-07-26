AgDay 7/26/2019

Sign ups for the next round of China trade aid for farmers start Monday. The payments range from 15 dollars to 150 dollars per acre for crops like corn and soybeans. Dairy producers will receive 20-cents per hundredweight. Hog producers...11-dollars per head. Our Washington Correspondent says there is one key change to this year's plan. A California judge has cut a 2-billion dollar verdict in a Roundup case against Bayer...to 86- million dollars. The judge...slashing the award for a couple who blamed Bayer A-G's glyphosate-based weed killer Roundup for their cancer. He said the jury's billion-dollar punitive damages awards were excessive and unconstitutional. but he rejected Bayer's request to strike the punitive award outright. U-S House members from three Gulf Coast states are backing their governors' request for a fisheries disaster declaration. They say freshwater flooding into saltwater ecosystems...is killing oysters and hurting the industry. When we first reported on this in June, some areas of the Gulf were already seeing 100- percent oyster mortality.