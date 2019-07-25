AgDay 7/25/2019

Details are finally released regarding the next round of China trade aid for farmers. Here are the highlights of the 16-billion dollar package. Producers of corn, cotton, soybeans and wheat will get payments based on the rate set in their county. Those will range from 15-dollars up to 150-dollars per acre. Dairy producers will receive a 20-cents per hundredweight payment. Hog producers an 11-dollar per head payment. The first payments go out in mid-to-late August. Sign up starts Monday. Those county-by-county rates for crops are online. We've linked you to it, just go to AgDay.com and scroll down to "news links". As for trade negotiations with China, a government spokesman says Chinese companies have expressed a willingness to import US farm goods. The Chinese Ministry of Commerce spokesman confirming US and Chinese officials will meet in Shanghai on Tuesday. It will be the first face-to-face talks since Presidents Trump and Xi Jinping agreed in June to resume negotiations. Dunkin' will soon be selling a meatless breakfast sandwich. The chain will sell a vegan sausage breakfast sandwich made by Beyond Meat. It will first be available first at its Manhattan locations and then possibly nationally. It retails for $4.29.