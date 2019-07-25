AgDay 7/25/2019

Private Chinese firms are asking for tariff exemptions on U-S farm goods so they can buy more US ag products. That's according to the Zing-won News Agency in China. But it's not known exactly what American ag products the Chinese would possibly buy. This comes during a time when no face-to-face trade talks are scheduled between the U-S and China.

Farmers are remaining productive longer. That's according to the government's Current Population Survey. In the U-S last year, the median age for farmers was 56-point-4 years old. It's attributed to technology, help from seasonal hires and family members, and a general improvement in the health of U-S seniors. But some worry without the older farmers, there might not be enough people interested in ag to support America's food production needs.