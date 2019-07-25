AgDay 7/25/2019

Details are finally released regarding the next round of China trade aid for farmers.  
Here are the highlights of the 16-billion dollar package. 

Producers of corn, cotton, soybeans and wheat will get payments based on the rate set in  their county.  Those will range from 15-dollars up to 150-dollars per acre.   

Dairy producers will receive a 20-cents per hundredweight payment.   

Hog producers an 11-dollar per head payment.  The first payments go out in mid-to-late August.  Sign up starts Monday.  Those county-by-county rates for crops are online.  

As for trade negotiations with China, a government spokesman says Chinese companies have expressed a willingness to  import US farm goods.  The Chinese Ministry of Commerce spokesman confirming US and Chinese officials will  meet in Shanghai on Tuesday.  It will be the first face-to-face talks since Presidents Trump and Xi Jinping agreed in June  to resume negotiations.   

Dunkin' will soon be selling a meatless breakfast sandwich.  The chain will sell a vegan sausage breakfast sandwich made by Beyond Meat.   It will first be available first at its Manhattan locations and then possibly nationally.   It retails for $4.29.

