AgDay 7/24/2019

White House officials sounding a bit more optimistic about the ongoing trade talks with China.

The South China Morning Post reporting US trade negotiators will likely visit China next week for the first face-to-face talks since the G-20 meeting in Japan.

The White House Economic Adviser saying Chinese companies are looking to purchase American ag.

The President, tweeting about America’s farmers again on Tuesday. saying quote “Farmers are starting to do great again, after 15-years of a downward spiral. The 16-billion dollar China “replacement” money didn’t exactly hurt!”.

The President referencing the second round of tariff aid.

We expect to learn more about that aid and how it will be broken down later this week.

And the Ohio State Fair butter sculpture is revealed! This year’s sculpture celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission to the moon. The display is made from more than 2,200 pounds of butter and took about 500-hours to complete.

It is expected to attract more than half a million fair-goers.