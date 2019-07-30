AgDay 07/30/2019

Stock markets started Tuesday sharply lower after U.S. President Donald Trump cast doubt on hopes for an imminent trade deal between the U.S. and China. That as trade negotiators met in Shanghi for a twelfth round of talks. The low-expectations from both countries dampening hopes of potential breakthroughs. In a series of tweets Tuesday, the president saying China... "was supposed to start buying our agricultural product now —no signs that they are doing so. That is the problem with China, they just don't come through." President Trump "I think China is willing to give up a lot. But that doesn't mean I'm willing to accept it. I think if China had their way. They'd wait till after the election." The EPA says it will be considering small refinery exemptions in the next few weeks. Ethanol supporter, Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says the way its been handled isn't right. Chuck Grassley: "I think that they're violating the law by giving waivers to small refineries that are not in financial trouble.​" Grassley is calling on the president to step in. He says ultimately it doesn't mean there won't be any waivers but he thinks they need be more responsibly given. There's been plenty of talk about an early frost...but July? It was almost true in northern Minnesota Tuesday morning. Temperatures dipping to 37 degrees at International Falls That breaks the record set back in 1898.