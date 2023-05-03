AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller was in Amarillo earlier this week to talk about some of his priorities this year, starting with water conservation.

Miller said as Texas grows in population, we have to be a better steward of recycling our water, not wasting it.

“We have a 50 year water plan and it’s a good one, but it’s 30 years old. So you know, there’s about 18 million people when we did that water plan. Now we’re up to almost double that,” Miller said. “So, we’ve got take a new look at it, we’ve got to come up with some new innovation use new technology, desal, rainwater catchment, rainwater harvesting.”

State Senator Kevin Sparks (R-District 31) said if passed, Senate Bill 28 would help establish a long-term water plan for all of Texas.

“It’s going to look at one, conservation, which we can always improve on. And there’s already been some places identified, but there are, there are likely other places that we can improve upon conservation,” Sparks said. “But it’s also going to look at what are some of our water sources that potentially could be turned into good potable water.”

Plus, Miller said many Texas cities spend millions of dollars to get rid of stormwater drainage.

“We could turn a liability into an asset and rainwater is pretty clean, it doesn’t take much to clean it up,” he said. “You didn’t have to clean it up if you want to use it for irrigation or municipal use or manufacturing, you can use it just as is.”

Another priority for Miller is getting farmers to fill out the Ag census. He said it is already due but it helps with writing legislation, including the Farm Bill.

“We get the numbers in from the census, then we can tell about how much cotton is being planted, what the planning intentions are,” Miller continued. “We can forecast the price of milk and beef and pork, it just helps us plan, do our long-range planning.”

He also acknowledged that many producers are struggling, due to drought and other reasons.

“Our farmers are very resilient. They know how to come overcome adversity because they face it all the time, whether it be drought, or hailstorms, or floods, or freezes or market fluctuations or COVID. Or, you know, it’s just, it’s always a challenge,” Miller said.

But now, there is a resource for ag producers in Texas who are struggling with their mental health or even suicidal thoughts. Miller said it is a mental health hotline called the AgriStress Helpline.

“What’s different about it is when a farmer calls that, the person on the other end has been a farmer or knows about farming, and they know the resources to send the farmer to,” he said. “It’s been very, very helpful. We’ve talked several people out of committing suicide.”

If you or someone you know is struggling, call or text the AgriStress Helpline at 833-897-2474.