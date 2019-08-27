CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The 43rd annual Randall County Ag Day and Crops Tour, hosted by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, is set for Aug. 27 at the Kuhlman Extension Center, 200 N. Brown Road, Canyon.

“We have some exciting new topics to discuss this year along with the traditional crops produced here in Randall County,” said Dr. J. D. Ragland, AgriLife Extension agriculture and natural resources agent in Randall County. “We’re excited for everyone to come out and hear from our experts.”

The morning portion will kick off with registration at 8:30 a.m., followed by the program at 9 a.m. This event is free, with the registration fee covered by Happy State Bank of Canyon.

Three Texas Department of Agriculture continuing education units – one drift minimization and two general – will be available for private pesticide applicators.

The following topics and speakers are on the morning agenda:

2019 Wheat and Sorghum Forage Yield Data, Dr. Jourdan Bell, AgriLife Extension agronomist, Amarillo.

What Producers Need to Know When Considering Hemp Production, Dr. Calvin Trostle, AgriLife Extension agronomist, Lubbock.

Economics and Marketing Associated with Hemp Production, Dr. Justin Benavidez, AgriLife Extension economist, Amarillo.

Livestock/Ag-Related Theft Laws and Issues, Harold Dempsey, special ranger, Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association.

New Farm Bill Update, DeDe Jones, AgriLife Extension risk management specialist, Amarillo.

The noon luncheon will feature keynote speaker Dr. Kevin Pond, dean of the Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences at West Texas A&M University, Canyon. Following the keynote address will be the presentation of the Randall County Extension Top Hand, Outstanding Result Demonstrator and Outstanding Agribusiness awards. The luncheon is sponsored by Happy State Bank.

At 1:30 p.m., all participants will have an opportunity to view and learn about the newest technology in outside agricultural equipment displays and presentations from local and area dealers.

Afterward, a tour bus, sponsored by the Palo Duro Soil and Water Conservation District of Canyon, will be loaded and make stops to include the following topics and presenters:

null Drip Irrigation Sorghum Variety Trial on Danny Hicks Farm, with sugarcane aphid update presented by Dr. Ed Bynum, AgriLife Extension retired entomologist, Amarillo.

Tour of the new Maverick Malt House at Wildorado, Corey Artho and Blaze May, owners, Wildorado. Recently established production plant of distiller-based malt, exclusively produced from Texas Panhandle-grown barley, rye, corn and wheat. Discussion will include future grower contracts and alternative crop options for producers with a local market resource.

The buses will return to the AgriLife Extension office around 5:30 p.m.