AgMinute – Group releases new video in animal abuse case

The nation's largest dairy remains in the spotlight after an animal rights group releases another video it claims shows more abuse at Fair Oaks Farm in Northern Indiana. And now there's a lawsuit claiming fraud. It was filed in Chicago federal court by a California man who is a consumer of Fairlife milk. The man saying he purchased Fairlife because of the promise listed on the labels stating the farmers who supply the milk provide "extraordinary animal care". The suit comes a week after an animal rights group released a video showing calves being being thrown and kicked. Now, that same group has released another video it claims is from another Fair Oaks farm. Narration on the video claims cows are forced onto the milking carousel after giving birth. There is reportedly a new outbreak of African swine fever in China. This time, in the southern province of Guizhou. The Chinese Ministry of Agriculture reporting the outbreak killed 15-pigs on a farm of 331. The National Pork Producers Council putting out a release saying China now represents the single greatest sales opportunity in US pork history. African Swine Fever is becoming such a problem in China some believe the country is turning to beef. There have been hefty beef shipments from Australia to China. Others say China's farmers may be starting to slaughter their own dairy cows for beef.