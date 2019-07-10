AgDay Today 7/10/2019

The Trump Administration...continuing to push for Congress to ratify the new U-S-Mexico- Canada Agreement. Environmental concerns...a significant hurdle for approval for the plan. I talked one-on-one with E-P-A administrator Andrew Wheeler about it. VOICE OF: ANDREW WHEELER-EPA ADMINISTRATOR-"IT'S THE FIRST TIME WE EVER INCLUDED LANGUAGE ON THE MARINE PLASTICS, DEBRIS AND A TRADE AGREEMENT. FIRST IT'S HISTORIC. 1:42 WE'VE DONE MORE ON THE ENVIRONMENTAL PROVISIONS IN THIS TRADE AGREEMENTS THAN ANY OTHER TRADE AGREEMENT THE UNITED STATES HAS EVER NEGOTIATED." Canada also still needs to approve the deal. You can watch more of my interview on AgDay. As far as the trade talks with China... Top negotiators from Washington and Beijing are set to talk this week via video conferencing. And soon, they could be meeting in person. White House aide Kellyanne Conway telling reporters U-S Trade Representative Bob Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin may go to China "shortly" and continue to speak with their Chinese counterparts. You can now find blended burgers on restaurant menus in all 50-states. It's part of the James Beard Foundation's Blended Burger Project. You'll be able to find blended burgers at more than 4-hundred participating restaurants nationwide. Each restaurant serves its own version of the burger... which blends chopped mushrooms with any ground protein...in at least a 25-75-percent ratio. The program runs through the end of the month. For more ag news watch AgDay, weekdays on this station.