After Wagon Wheel win, WT prepares for an emotional game against #24 Texas A&M Commerce

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)After last week’s Wagon Wheel victory against Eastern New Mexico, WT Football now has as many wins as they did all of last season.

Watch the video above to hear more from head coach Hunter Hughes about their recent victory, as well as their next opponent, Texas A&M Commerce.

This Saturday will be Texas A&M Commerce’s first game since the deadly shooting at a non-university-sanctioned homecoming party that killed two and injured more around 15 miles away from the Texas A&M Commerce campus, in Greenville.