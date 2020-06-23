After viral video, GoFundMe for Chicago ice cream man surpasses $25K for his retirement

CHICAGO (WGN) — A Chicago family wants the community to help a local ice cream vendor retire.

On Father’s Day, Michaelangelo Mosqueda’s family bought all of 70-year-old Don Rosario’s paletas, which are Mexican ice pops.

They didn’t want Rosario to have to work in the heat or on a holiday.

Mosqueda created a GoFundMe page for Rosario to help him retire. The goal was to raise $10,000, and so far, it has surpassed $25,000.

Mosqueda posted the video of his family buying all the paletas from Rosario on social media, and it has now gone viral with more than 5 million views.