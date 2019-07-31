After donating body to science, man finds out mother’s body used for ‘blast testing’

PHOENIX (WISH) — An Arizona man says that after his mother’s body was donated for scientific purposes, he later found out it was sold for “blast testing.”

Jim Stauffer told KNXV that his mother’s body was given to Biological Resource Center less than an hour after she died.

He said his mother Doris suffered from Alzheimer’s disease before her death in 2013.

Years later, a Reuters report revealed that her body was sold to the U.S. military.

“She was then supposedly strapped in a chair on some sort of apparatus, and a detonation took place underneath her to basically kind of get an idea of what the human body goes through when a vehicle is hit by an IED,” Stauffer said. “Every time I dream about my mom, I told you she was a quiet person, this person in my dream was angry.”

He received six ounces of her ashes, which is kept in a small box.

“It makes it hard to reminisce in a joyful way,” Stauffer said.

KNXV reports that Stauffer is one of many plaintiffs involved in a suit against the company.

The owner, Stephen Gore, pleaded guilty to running an illegal enterprise in 2015. He received probation.

“He stole a lot more than my mom’s body,” Stauffer said. “Every time there’s a memory, every time there’s a photograph you look at there’s this ugly thing that happened just right there staring right at you. She will never be forgotten here.”

