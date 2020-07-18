AFD’s Hazardous Materials Team called in to contain methanol leak

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Departments Hazardous Materials Team was called in to help in the containment of a leaking methanol barrel near 7600 River Road on Saturday.

On Saturday, July 18 around at 8:14 a.m. AFD said they were called to the 7600 block of River Road due to the report of a leaking, 55-gallon barrel.

AFD said they arrived by 8:21 a.m. and notified AFD’s Hazardous Materials Team at 8:23, and a Level 2 HazMat was declared at 8:38 a.m.

According to officials, six AFD units responded and were able to identify the leaking material at Methanol.

AFD said the crews successfully contained the leak and placed the barrel in an overpack drum to prevent further release.

Industrial Waste arrived and collected the barrel for disposal at approximately 10:30 a.m., according to AFD.

No injuries or environmental damage was reported.

More from MyHighPlains.com: