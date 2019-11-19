AFD: Two dogs resuscitated after house fire in west Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two dogs are resuscitated after a fire in west Amarillo.

It happened around 2:25 p.m. at a home on the 6000 block of Oxbow Trail.

According to fire crews at the scene, the fire started behind the house on a patio. Officials said the inside of the home sustained heavy smoke damage.

Crews told us there was no one home at the time of the fire, but four dogs were found inside.

AFD said two of the dogs showed no signs of life and firefighters resuscitated them.

They said the dogs appear to be okay at this time.

The Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office is on scene investigating the cause of the fire.