AFD: House fire on S. Kentucky ruled as arson

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A house fire on S. Kentucky has been ruled as arson.

Amarillo Fire officials said it happened just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday on the 400 block of S. Kentucky.

When fire crews arrived, they were told by bystanders that there may have possibly been people inside, but no one was found after a search. AFD said they later learned the people inside had escaped the home safely.

Fire officials told us the home is a total loss.

Anyone with information on this fire is asked to contact the Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office at 806-378-3573.