AFD hosts annual awards banquet

The following is a press release from the Amarillo Fire Department:

On Saturday, November 16, Amarillo Fire Department will be hosting its annual awards banquet from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Amarillo Civic Center Grand Ballroom.

The “Traditions Ceremony” is an event to honor the past, present and future of the Amarillo Fire Department.

Firefighters, who have completed their probationary period in the department, will be recognized with a ceremony in which they will receive their badges.

Additionally, AFD will be awarding the Firefighter of the Year, Fire Officer of the Year and Fire Company of the Year.