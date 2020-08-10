AFD: 3 injured after van drives into home in west Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Three people are injured after a van drove into a home in west Amarillo.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. on the 1600 block of South Travis.

According to the Amarillo Fire Department, when they arrived, they found a van inside a home. AFD said crews found three adults, one driver and two occupants of the home. Officials said four children were also in the home but were uninjured.

AFD said the driver had to be extricated from the van. An injured resident was pinned under debris and a dislodged wall and was rescued by fire crews.

All three patients were listed as non-critical.

AFD told us witnesses reported the van had suddenly veered from the middle, westbound lane of I-40, left the highway, crossed the westbound access road, and hit the home.

Fire crews said the home was heavily damaged and deemed unsafe by Building Safety and AFD. Officials said the structure was very unstable and the decision to pull the damaged section of the home to the ground was made.

AFD and Building Safety said they could not risk anyone being injured by going in the home or the area around it.

