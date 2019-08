AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Economic Development Corporation (AEDC) is helping the city put together a comprehensive incentive guideline for businesses.

The document incorporates all of the entities that provide economic development incentives.

Today the AEDC approved their incentive policy that will be included in the city’s document.

The city is also working with Randall County, Potter County, and Amarillo College to put together that incentive guideline document.