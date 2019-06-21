ADVO Companies raising funds for Transitional Employment Center

ADVO Companies is looking to expand by raising funds with their capital campaign to help build a Transitional Employment Center.

ADVO is a non-profit organization that has been in the panhandle for around 28 years, helping adults with special needs.

Lately people in need of ADVO services are finding it hard to get in with the limited room. Staff said that is all about to change.

“What we’re going to do is create a transitional employment center for the guys here at ADVO,” Jeremy Bradford, Vice President, explained.

The Transitional Employment Center will provide shopping centers which will consist of around 8 storefronts.

“Those four shops or eight shops total, four of them we’re going to run there will be businesses like a catering business,” Bradford said.

The idea is to help special needs adults learn customer service skills so they can work outside of ADVO if they choose to.

As of right now most of their jobs come from local businesses paying them to fold towels and assist at grocery stores. ADVO staff said they can do more.

“We’ve been doing grant writing we’re reaching out to the community for support and we’ve had a number of local businesses that have stepped up and helped support this already,” Bradford stated.

Caretakers said they want to make this dream a reality.

“Maybe a bank where they’re doing processing in the back for them but it will give them that interaction with the customers,” Bradford said.

ADVO’s capital campaign does not officially begin until July, but they are asking people to consider donating now.

Bradford said anyone looking to donate can do so at https://www.htofoundation.org/.