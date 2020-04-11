ADVO Companies hold parade to celebrate Easter

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — This afternoon, ADVO Companies hosted a parade to celebrate Easter a little early.

They invited all to celebrate and drove to group homes and a few other special homes.

They made about 54 stops to make people smile as the parade was complete with decorated cars, Easter baskets, and even the Easter Bunny himself.

ADVO said it is all about showing their individuals that communities, friends, and churches are all behind them.

