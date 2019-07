The phone lines at the Randall County Sheriff’s Office Administrative Offices and the jail are down.

According to officials, they are trying to fix the problem, but they do not know how long it will last.

To reach the Randall County Sheriff’s Office, call 806-353-5712, 806-353-9678 or 806-352-9678.

If there is an emergency, call 911.

We will keep you updated when the lines are working.