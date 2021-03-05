Advice from Two-Time Cancer Survivor, Holly Hagerman on Jessop’s Journal

(DOUG JESSOP’S JESSOP’S JOURNAL – ABC4 NEWS – SALT LAKE CITY, UT) COVID has top of mind awareness right now. In this episode of Jessop’s Journal I want to tell you a story of hope about the other “Big C” impacting people – Cancer.

Everyone knows someone that has been impacted by cancer. The biggest one for me is my Grandmother, who died of breast cancer when my Mother was fourteen years old. Consider this your personal invitation to watch this entire episode of Jessop’s Journal and share it with someone that you care about.

This year, over six hundred thousand Americans are expected to die of cancer—about 1,670 people per day. But there is hope. I visited with two-time cancer survivor Holly Hagerman.

I asked Holly what advice she would give to someone who has just gotten a diagnosis. Her heartfelt reply; “Well, first of all Doug, my biggest fear is that my friends and people that I love are diagnosed with cancer. That’s my number one fear. If they are, I feel like I’ve been around the block with it twice and there are some lessons I’ve learned. There are so many lesson’s I’ve learned.

A couple of the biggest lessons are I tell them to grab all the positives you can. There are always positives. You are going to get a lot of information. Keep grabbing for the positives. And also, I tell them to invest in joy. That is the best investment anyone can make when they are dealt with that kind of diagnosis. Is to just focus on what brings them joy. Mine was running and that was my tool.

I have other tools too. Journaling was a huge tool for me when I was diagnosed and meditation. Those are some of the tools I used and just some of the thoughts that I have and that is what I tell anyone that has been diagnosed. Those are the things that helped me.”

What’s the takeaway for people that are watching this interview right here, right now to have? Holly told me; “I hope that it would be awareness. Right now there are so many things going on in the world. Another being another big C, Covid. There are so many other things that are also happening. We talked about the statistics of cancer. And I hope the one thing that they are aware of is if there is a single thing that is going to beat cancer – it’s research. So that’s where we need to put our energy is into that research.”

One of the ways to fund that research is to support the event that Holly Hagerman and others created called “Pink Park City.” They have a direct link to donate to cancer research by clicking HERE.

Here are some 2021 Cancer Facts from the University of Utah’s Huntsman Cancer Institute:

This year, 608,570 Americans are expected to die of cancer—about 1,670 people per day. Around nine Utahns are expected to die of cancer every day in 2021—a total of 3,470 Utahns per year.

Cancer is the second leading cause of death in both Utah and the United States.

In the United States, approximately 41 out of 100 men (nearly 1 in 2) and 39 out of 100 women (just over 1 in 3) will develop cancer in their lifetimes.

At least 42 percent of newly diagnosed cancers are avoidable. 19 percent of these cases are caused by smoking and 18 percent are caused by a combination of excess body weight, alcohol consumption, poor nutrition, and physical inactivity. Additionally, certain cancers caused by infectious agents, such as human papillomavirus (HPV), hepatitis B, and hepatitis C, could be prevented through behavioral changes and vaccination.

Cancer screening is known to reduce mortality for cancers of the breast, colon, rectum, cervix, lung (among current or former heavy smokers), and prostate. In addition, being aware of changes in the body and discussing these changes with a health care provider may result in the early detection of cancer.

There are an estimated 16.9 million cancer survivors alive today in the United States.

I strongly feel that “stories have power.” Chances are that if you are going through something, that someone else probably has as well. The shared experiences we humans have can help each other. That my friend makes the point that stories “help us understand each other.”

You don’t have to agree with everyone, but in my opinion, if people would take more time getting to knowing more about others and where they are coming from, we just might find out that we have more similarities than differences.

