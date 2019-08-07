Adults should get vaccines too

(FOX NEWS) – Vaccines are a routine part of childhood and they should be a part of adulthood too.

That’s the recommendation from health experts with the American college of physicians who say that most grown-ups aren’t aware they need vaccines throughout their lives and want and doctors to have conversations about getting people up to date on their vaccinations.

They say doctors and patients should use the time when most people get their seasonal flu shots.

To check up on the latest recommended immunizations some of which include vaccines against tetanus and whooping cough, meningitis and pneumonia, herpes zoster to help prevent shingles and the HPV shot to protect against cervical and other cancers.