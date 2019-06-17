Adult food program through the High Plains Food Bank for qualifying seniors

KAMR/KCIT (Amarillo, TX) - Tina Brohlin from the High Plains Food Bank sits down with Today in Amarillo's Jason Britsch about the Commodity Supplemental Food Program.

High Plains Food Bank distributed 1,094 Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP) Boxes to qualified seniors in May, the highest monthly distribution since the program began in October 2017. CSFP, the largest and most common senior adult food program, provides supplemental groceries to low-income senior adults, ages 60 years and older. Each month, CSFP participants receive a 25-30 pound box of shelf-stable groceries, valued at $60-$70, and a 2-pound block of commodity cheese to supplement their diets. Contents include a rotating menu of items including canned fruits, vegetables, animal proteins, cereal, dry beans and rice, pasta, peanut butter, liquid milk, and dry milk on alternating months.

Any senior who meets the USDA income eligibility guidelines may apply in person at a CSFP distribution and take home a senior food box the same day. For seniors appointing a proxy, an application (English and Spanish) and proxy form may be filled out in advance and presented by the proxy, along with copies of supporting documentation, on site. For more information, or media interviews, please contact Tina Brohlin, Communications & Marketing Manager at 806-350- 1435, or tina@hpfb.org.

